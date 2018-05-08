RIDGWAY — This year the 8th Annual Georgia L. Piccirillo Bike, Run or Walk event will be held June 2 with registration beginning at 10 a.m.
The event, organized by one of Piccirillo’s friends, Bev Yates of Ridgway, is a unique event because it is free and untimed with participants running, pedaling, or walking whatever distance they choose.
“You pick how far you want to go. There’s some people who go the whole way out and back — 36 miles altogether — and others who walk one mile in and one mile back out,” said Yates, who added that participants did not have to know Piccirillo to be able to come out and enjoy the day.
The event is organized in memory of Piccirillo, who passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2010 at 60 years of age. She was known for her passion for riding her mountain bike on the Rails to Trails in Ridgway.
“Georgia biked 27,874 miles on the Rails to Trails between 1997-2010,” Yates said. “She was a just a sweetheart, a lovely, lovely, lovely lady.”
Yates, an outdoor enthusiast, biker, runner, and paddler, said she met Piccirillo on the rail trail and the two grew from acquaintances to friends.
Yates recalls that Piccirillo was a lifelong resident of Ridgway, where she was an elementary and special education teacher in the Ridgway school district for 35 years.
“She loved her family, friends, students and God,” Yates said. “She cherished her community and the local trail.”
Each year about 60 people gather — rain or shine — at the trailhead on the corner of Water Street and Center Street.
Now in its eighth year, the event was sparked by Una Schloder, Piccirillo’s daughter, who asked Yates if she would help to plan an event to honor her mother.
Schloder provides a light lunch at mile marker one, creating a time for people to connect, reminisce, and enjoy the day.
Yates said this year the event’s organizers are hoping to have stations along the trail which cater to children, so they can learn about the fish, plants, rocks, and animals that can be found along the trail.
While the event is free, over the past eight years it has raised $13,000 in donations, which went back to the Rails to Trails to be used for maintenance, upkeep and insurance costs.
Donations may be made in Piccirillo’s memory to the TriCounty Rails to Trails Association, P.O. Box 115, Ridgway, PA 15853.
