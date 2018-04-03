RIDGWAY — The Elk County commissioners awarded $50,000 in Act 13, Marcellus Shale impact fees, Tuesday to 12 different agencies across the county.
Approved Act 13 projects include:
- $4,200 for the Civil Air Patrol for equipment and supplies to set up an Emergency Command Center;
- $6,500 for Johnsonburg Borough Police for portable radios, remote speaker microphones, and carrying cases;
- $3,000 for the City of St. Marys for AED units;
- $3,000 for the Ridgway Police Department for AED Units;
- $5,250 for the Jones Township Municipal Authority for three grinder pumps;
- $5,250 for Benezette Township for a wastewater disinfection system;
- $2,300 for Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, & Emotional Abuse for their final phase of training in life coaching;
- $5,250 for the Jay Township Water Authority for water lines and fire hydrants in the Apple Street area;
- $5,250 for Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department for a brush truck;
- $5,000 for he Ridgway Fire Department for carbon monoxide detectors;
- $5,000 to the Crystal Fire Department for fire hydrant upgrades;
- And $5,000 for Trout Unlimited from Act 13 Legacy Funds for recreation and environmental conservation.
Over the past six years, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has collected and distributed more than $1 billion in Impact Fees to communities across Pennsylvania.
In the past six years, Elk County has received a little more than $2 million in impact fees.
The county uses some of the money on capital improvement projects at the county level and continues to grant the remainder in two funding cycles, totaling $100,000 annually.
It also awards two $5,000 scholarships to area youth entering a field of study that is oil and gas related.
