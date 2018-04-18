RIDGWAY — Elk County received a directive from the federal government on April 12 that it must enter into a contract to have voter verifiable paper voting systems in time for the 2020 presidential election.
Pennsylvania will receive about $13.5 million of $380 million appropriated nationally for election security.
Of that amount, Elk County is slated to receive about $50,000.
“This is a mandate because the technology is becoming old and the Department of State is wanting the counties to update their equipment. They want it in place for the 2020 election,” Elk County election director Kim Frey said.
Frey added that the last time the county purchased voting machines – 118 of them in 2006 – the cost was just over $340,000, of which all but about $9,000 was covered. She said she is hopeful that as time goes on more of the new voting machines’ cost will be covered.
Frey also added that the current voting machines are still certified on the federal and state level.
Meetings are being set up with vendors to begin the selection and purchase process.
“This is not something that has caught us by surprise. There will be an expense to it, but we’re doing the best to plan accordingly because Kim has made it a part of the budget narrative,” said Commissioner Matt Quesenberry.
As the three major vendors in the state are coming to Elk County, it has also offered surrounding counties to piggyback on those demonstrations to prepare themselves for the change.
When asked, Frey said that although the current voting equipment is about 12 years old, it is inspected every election, undergoes maintenance at least once a year, and is locked and secured when not in use. Frey added that, thus far, there have been no issues when the county votes.
The goal is is that by December 2019 new machines will be under contract in the county, per the request of the federal government.
“You’ve rang this bell almost since I’ve gotten here, saying that this was likely coming,” said Quesenberry, who had been in office for nearly one year. He added that those numbers have been planned — to some extent — into the budget.
