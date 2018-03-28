RIDGWAY — To commemorate the 175th anniversary of its founding, the Elk County commissioners are calling for residents to submit design proposals for a county flag, which will commemorate the event.
“We’ve reached out to other counties and they have county flags. We do not. We thought this would be a unique way to mark this milestone,” said Commissioner Matt Quesenberry, who added the county was created by an of legislation in 1843.
Inspired by the research and design of the St. Marys flag by Stephen Bagley and Martin Dornisch, Quesenberry added, “I credit him (Bagley) with sparking this initiative.”
Quesenberry also gave the nod to Sara Frank of the Elk County Council on the Arts for helping to coordinate the proposal process.
The deadline for submissions is April 15 and should be sent to mquesenberry@countyofelkpa.com, with the subject line “Elk County Flag Design Proposal.”
The commissioners hope to review those proposals with an ad hock committee to announce the finalists on April 18. The designs will then be voted on by county residents.
“If this all falls into place, we should have a flag before the year’s end,” Quesenberry said. “We rise and fall together. It’s a county initiative and we want everyone involved.”
To mark the anniversary, it also plans to plant a tree in front of the courthouse and its annex which have been determined by an arborist to be at the end of their lives.
Additionally, the board will adopt a resolution at its April 17 meeting recognizing the anniversary.
