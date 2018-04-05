RIDGWAY — The Elk County Salary Board made changes to two existing positions during its meeting Tuesday.
It retroactively approved creating a part-time recycling assistant position full-time.
Chief Clerk Lee Neureiter explained the position is funded by the Elk County Solid Waste Authority and added that the goal of making it full-time was to be able to keep an experienced candidate in that position.
The recycling assistant is in charge of driving machinery to help move the flow of recyclables through its recycling center, which continues to see an increase in the volume of materials it handles monthly.
“This is not a taxpayer dollar funded position,” Neureiter reiterated.
Additionally, the salary board approved moving the second deputy position in the treasurer’s office from a Level 6 to a Level 7 position.
This decision comes as a result of a 2010 re-evaluation by a Human Resources analysis company which was hired by the county. Although the level was increased, the change was never brought before the board.
Neureiter explained that the second deputy is responsible for collecting the hotel tax from the county’s 71 lodging establishments.
The increase will boost the salary from $27,354.60 to $29,338.40
