RIDGWAY — The Elk County commissioners are ramping up to celebrate the county’s 175th anniversary.
At its meeting Tuesday, the commissioners approved a $2,500 expenditure to remove the tree by the cannon, as well as a tree near the courthouse annex, because they are both aging and could potentially present a danger to the public.
To replace the trees, the commissioners said local youth groups — the Vocational Agriculture program at Johnsonburg Area High School and a local Boy Scouts will help to plant new ones there.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners said they believed the trees were to be donated by Biondi’s store.
“The trees will be sugar maples, which are what the historical choice has been for the courthouse lawns,” said Commissioner Dan Freeburg.
April 18 marks the 175th anniversary of the community.
In a resolution approved and read Tuesday, the trio of commissioners proclaimed, “After 175 years, the residents of Elk County continue to share a quality of life that celebrates its rich history, and is distinguished by a strong sense of community and traditional values.”
Additionally, to commemorate the anniversary, the commissioners have asked the community to submit plans for a county flag.
“We’ve reached out to other counties and they have county flags. We do not. We thought this would be a unique way to mark this milestone,” said Commissioner Matt Quesenberry in a past Courier Express interview. He added that the county was created by an of legislation in 1843.
The deadline for submissions is April 15 and should be sent to mquesenberry@countyofelkpa.com, with the subject line “Elk County Flag Design Proposal.”
The commissioners hope to review those proposals with an ad hock committee to announce the finalists on April 18. The designs will then be voted on by county residents
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.