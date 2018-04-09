RIDGWAY — The Ridgway-Elk County Tourism Enhancement Committee has announced a new event — The Elk County Trout-A-Thon — which runs from April 14 –May 31.
Fisherpeople can catch tagged trout for prizes from area merchants. And there’s no entry fee.
“This is our first annual event, so we’re learning as we go,” said committee member Gennaro Aiello. “Catch a blue tagged fish, present the tag at the Welcome Center in Ridgway and receive a prize.”
The stocked streams include — Big Mill Creek, Elk Creek, Laurel Run Reservoir, East Branch of the Clarion River, Ridgway Reservoir, West Branch of the Clarion River, Little Toby, Crooked Creek, and Powers Run.
With over 160 prizes total, prizes range from pizza and wings, to gift certificates to local businesses and service from local business, such as car washes or a manicure.
The top prizes are $250 and $200 cash prizes, as well as four Steelers game tickets.
Aiello added that Straub Brewery is also stocking some “lunkers,” which are also tagged for a prize to lure fisherfolk in.
“We’re growing as people learn what it is. We’re hoping to get about 1,000 fish once we get people on board,” Aiello said.
T.O. Fitch, of the committee said the goal of the Trout-A-Thon is to enhance tourism and to give people another reason to come explore Ridgway and the area.
If a tagged fish is caught, it can be returned to the Welcome Center at 300 Main Street in Ridgway to be redeemed for prizes.
Fitch also encouraged fishers to “show us your fish” on the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association Facebook page.
For more information, fisherfolk are welcome to call 776-1424.
