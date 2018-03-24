DuBOIS — Families walked through the Treasure Lake Church and back in time Saturday for a dramatized depiction of the Easter story. Over 25 churchgoers volunteered for the event, portraying Biblical figures like the Mary and even Jesus Christ himself.
The “Walk with Jesus” took families through the story of Christ’s last days on earth, from his arrival in Jerusalem to his resurrection. Rooms in the church had been decorated to represent different scenes in the story.
Cathy Donahue, who helped to organize the tour, said that many of the set pieces – like Jesus’ tomb – had been constructed by the volunteers themselves.
“I think this story is the greatest story ever told,” Donahue said. “Bringing it out in character and animation, and using object lessons, hands-on activities at each station, I feel like is more life-changing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.