DENTS RUN — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said that after conducting a court-authorized excavation last week in Dents Run, Elk County, that nothing was found.
According to officials, the excavation ended on Wednesday, March 14.
Media reports say that local legend had led them to a site on Dents Run Road, where it has been fabled that a Civil War era gold shipment was lost or hidden while in route to pay Union soldiers, who were currently embroiled in the Battle of Gettysburg.
FBI spokeswoman Carrie Adamowski said Monday that "as this is related to an ongoing investigation, any additional comment would be inappropriate at this time."
While the FBI isn’t confirming that its dig had anything to do with the legendary Civil War treasure, WJAC-TV reported it saw a local treasure hunting group, Finders Keepers, on the site during the dig.
The group has had its sights on the area for some time. In 2012, it claims it found gold there, but federal law kept it from digging.
During multiple conversations, the lost treasure location and recovery service has said it is not able to talk about the Dents Run site — yet.
The FBI’s final conclusion mirrors the theories of several historians and researchers that the Courier Express will be profiling in the coming days.
