ST. MARYS — Although delayed one day due to torrential downpours, fifth grade students of South St. Marys Elementary School gathered in the sunshine Friday morning to help plant a tree for Arbor Day.
The tree, a Fort McNair Red Horsechestnut, was planted along Depot Street near Keystone Diversified Pipe Supply.
Toby Herzing, Forestry Consultant from the DCNR was the Master of Ceremonies for the event. A consultant to the Shade Tree Commission, Herzing stressed to the students that St. Marys is special, attributing part of the “specialness” to it’s having more than 700 trees and having held the designation of “Tree City USA” for the last 13 years.
“When people enter St. Marys they realize how much work is put in by the community to maintain the trees. St. Marys is beautiful, let’s keep it beautiful,” said Herzing, who encouraged students by saying “Whether you stay here after school or move on, maybe someday you’ll bring your own kids back here and tell them about how you planted this tree.”
The tree, which was planted with the help of David Grotzinger, bears a plaque honoring the students of the fifth grade class, who helped shovel dirt around the tree, tamp it down, and set the sign.
The Shade Tree Commission plants a tree each year in honor of the students who helped to enhance our environment by planting a seedling provided by the Shade Tree Commission as part of the annual Arbor Day activities. Students receive this seedling when they are fourth graders and are honored as fifth graders.
During the presentation, Shade Tree vice president Gail Shturtz asked the children how many of them had planted their trees last year and continue to care for them, and the majority of the 123 students raised their hands.
Other members of the Shade Tree Commission and St. Marys officials were also present.
