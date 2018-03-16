DuBOIS — A residential fire Thursday decimated a Treasure Lake home, brought down a power line and melted the siding on the house next door.
There were no injuries, but West Sandy Fire Company Chief Bill Beers said the single-story ranch style house at 86 Bridge Point Court was a total loss.
Only the home’s deck and a portion of its scorched facade was left standing by late afternoon Thursday. The cause of the fire had not yet been determined. It is under investigation by the State Police Fire Marshal.
Two individuals were inside when the fire started, Beers said, but escaped unharmed before it fully engulfed the home. Damage is estimated at $35,000.
The fire dispatch, Beers said, went out shortly after 1 p.m. All four Sandy Township fire stations responded, as did companies from Falls Creek, Penfield and Sykesville. Sandy Township Police officers and DuSan Ambulance technicians were also on site.
