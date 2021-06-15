MAHAFFEY — A large structure fire Sunday evening destroyed a bunkhouse at Mount Calvary Campground on Chapel Campground Road near Mahaffey.
Community Volunteer Fire Dept. of Mahaffey Deputy Chief reported fire departments from four counties were dispatched at 10:27 p.m. for a fire in a two-story structure.
“As our firefighters arrived on scene, the fire quickly escalated to a fully involved fire,” Bush said. He estimated 60 firefighters from companies in Clearfield, Jefferson, Cambria and Indiana counties were on scene four hours fighting the blaze.
Hastings Ambulance Service was also on scene. No injuries were reported.
The structure was fully destroyed and is a total loss, Bush said. “Just a tiny bit of the first floor is standing,” he noted.
The fire is considered accidental and believed at this time to be electrical, Bush said. He had no estimate of the damage.
The bunkhouse is used by Mount Calvary Evangelistic Association for its annual camp meeting held in August and other camps and retreats held throughout the year.