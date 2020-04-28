BROCKWAY — A camp in Snyder Township was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
No one was injured in the fire.
The early-morning fire in an unoccupied two-story log cabin camp was reported by a neighbor at 8:44 a.m. Brockway Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Hoskavich said the fire may have been burning for a while before the call.
“The fire had a pretty good head start,” Hoskavich said. “The nature of the structure, a log cabin, there were not a lot of synthetics to burn. It would take a while for the fire to break through and reach the roof, but it had by the time we got there.”
Hoskavich estimated that the fire may have been burning for two hours or more before the call was placed and the department was able to get to the scene.
“In these times, kids aren’t going to school and a lot of people aren’t going to work, so people may not notice fires like this as quickly,” Hoskavich said. “And the way the wind was blowing, it kept the smoke low.”
When the fire department arrived, much of the structure had already collapsed into the basement. Hoskavich said the water supply was not an issue because of nearby ponds.
He said the state police fire marshal did an investigation but is leaving the cause undetermined at this time.
Firefighters from Fall Creek, DuBois, Horton Township, and Sandy Township assisted at the scene.