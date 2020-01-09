DuBOIS — As demolition is underway at Penn Highlands DuBois East for future growth, a part of the former hospital off Maple Avenue in DuBois is still standing waiting to be razed. This weekend, local police and fire departments will be using that portion only for training exercises.
Today (Friday) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department will be using the building. Then, on Sunday, the DuBois City Police Department and Sandy Township Police Department will be using the building from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Those in the area are advised to not be alarmed to see lights and sirens as they perform their drills.
PH DuBois East services are not affected in this demolition or drill. When the oldest part of the hospital is razed, its space will be used to build a 60,000 square foot addition to expand Behavioral Health Services for the region.