CLEARFIELD — For the first time in the state of Pennsylvania, a contractor is facing criminal charges for alleged prevailing wage law violations — and the case is being prosecuted in Clearfield County.
The state attorney general’s office has filed multiple charges against Scott Good, 58, of State College and his company, Goodco Mechanicals of State College, for allegedly failing to pay its employees prevailing wages as required by law. A hearing was held last week before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman regarding whether Ammerman should recuse himself from the case.
Goodco Mechanicals provides HVAC and plumbing services to commercial and residential clients, according to the company’s website.
Attorneys for both sides participated in the hearing via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state prevailing wage law requires that construction projects that exceed state funding by $25,000 pay employees a minimum wage rate that is set by law. The prevailing wage rate is usually significantly higher than what an employee would typically receive.
Good and his company are accused of paying its employees less than the mandated prevailing wage, shortchanging them a total $64,157 between Oct. 14 and March 19, according to documents.
The alleged incidents occurred in multiple counties with only $126.68 of the misappropriated wages occurring in Clearfield County. But the attorney general’s office is prosecuting all of the offenses in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas, according to the defendant’s motion.
The attorney general has charged Good with deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds, perjury, and tampering with public records, all of which a felonies of the third degree.
He has also been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges as well.
Similar charges have been filed against Good’s company, Goodco Mechanical.
According to court documents filed by the defendant, this case “presents an issue of first impression” in that it is the first time an employer has faced criminal charges for violations of the prevailing wage laws in Pennsylvania. In the past, these violations were handled in civil court.
The attorney general’s office negotiated a plea with Good’s attorneys whereas Good would plead guilty to tampering with public records, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and pay restitution in the neighborhood of $75,000 — and all other charges would be dropped.
But Ammerman rejected the plea.
“There is no way I would accept that,” Ammerman is quoted as saying in the defendant’s motion for recusal.
Good filed an appeal to the state superior court to have the case withdrawn from criminal court, but was rejected.
Good’s attorneys and the attorney general’s office then negotiated another plea agreement where Good would plead to theft by failing to make the required disposition of funds, a misdemeanor of the first degree, pay approximately $65,000 in restitution and be sentenced to serve five years of probation.
Ammerman again rejected the plea.
In the presence of attorneys for both sides, attorneys with the attorney general’s office asked Ammerman what plea he would accept, and Ammerman said if the commonwealth wanted to send a message, the plea agreement should include a period of incarceration for Good and he would only accept a plea agreement that includes prison time for Mr. Good, the defendant’s motion states.
In response, the defense has filed a motion asking Ammerman to recuse himself from the case arguing he is biased against the defendant. Ammerman will decide whether to recuse himself and if he doesn’t, the defense has the option to appeal his decision to the superior court.
During the hearing, Ammerman said the attorneys involved in the case have had little to no dealings in Clearfield County and probably don’t know the usual procedures here.
The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express, asked Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III if Ammerman often requires defendants who plead guilty to white collar crimes involving large sums of money to serve some jail time, and Bell said this is often true.
Jury selection for the case is scheduled for Feb. 11, according to Bell.