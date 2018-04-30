BROOKVILLE — Krupa Steele, of Falls Creek, is the first woman to hold the title of Jefferson County Department of Veterans Affairs director.
The Jefferson County Commissioners made the announcement at its meeting Tuesday morning.
Steele, originally from San Antonio, Texas, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for a little more than 10 years before retiring and is currently the assistant veterans service officer at the American Legion Post 17 in DuBois.
“I do bring that knowledge into this office. I am passionate about helping out the veterans as well as the family members in this community,” Steele said, adding her thanks to the commissioners for giving her “this opportunity to help out the citizens of Jefferson County.”
Staying Transparent
On Tuesday, Jefferson County Commissioners Jeff Pisarcik and Jack Matson continued to keep Commissioner Herb Bullers out of any actions that touch upon ServPro of Clarion, Jefferson and Forest counties, of which he is one of the owners.
Pisarcik and Matson approved for payment invoices totaling $1,385,507.92 for April 12-24. Of that amount, $600 was to pay ServPro for its services in cleaning of the second floor. Bullers abstained from the motion.
The cleaning was a result of the commissioners being made aware that the second floor was exposed to someone suffering from clostridium difficile. The second floor as well as the elevator and stairways were cleaned.
Low Bidder
All three commissioners approved the awarding of the construction contract for the Jackson Street water line replacement in Reynoldsville to low bidder, Day Contracting, for $108,029.
The project will replace the water line along Jackson Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, near the Reynoldsville Fire Department.
Five bids were received with the highest being $197,971. The county engineer reviewed all the bids and reccomended awarding of the bid to Day Contracting.
Award for Lupone
Jefferson County Chief Clerk Karen Lupone received an award from the Pennsylvania Counties Workers Compensation Trust. The 2018 PComp Risk Management Award was given to Lupone for “outstanding efforts to reduce claims for Jefferson County.” This is Lupone’s second PComp award.
Legal Services
The commissioners also approved an agreement with Zwick & Zwick, LLP to provide legal services in addition to the firm’s customary solicitor duties. The added legal services is related to a dispute resolution with Arcon Contracting.
Election
The Primary Election is scheduled for May 15. The county is still seeking help with several polling areas including Henderson and Pinecreek townships and Sykesville Borough. Anyone interested should contact Jefferson County Chief Clerk Karen Lupone.
Future Dates
The next commissioners meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 8 at Jefferson Place.
The commissioner noted that its second May meeting will be held on a Wednesday, May 23. The time and location will remain the same as usual. That date change will also include the Jefferson County Jail Board meeting, which will be held at Noon on May 23, also at Jefferson Place.
All county offices will be closed, May 28, for Memorial Day.
