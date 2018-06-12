BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) is partnering with the Office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to host a “Welcome Home Celebration” honoring Vietnam War-era veterans on Flag Day, Thursday, June 14.
The event will be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds’ Blue Exhibit Building, 1514 Route 28, Brookville. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.
Congress has created special lapel pins to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War to recognize United States military veterans who served during the conflict in Southeast Asia. Many communities across America are continuing to hold 50th anniversary events to thank and honor the men and women who served as the original homecoming for many of these veterans was far from auspicious.
“To their credit, many Americans stop and thank veterans for their service when they see them in a grocery store checkout line or restaurant, or run into them at a ball game, but far too many Vietnam veterans did not experience the same kind of thanks and respect when they first returned home,” Dush said. “Getting back to a normal life in their communities was a real struggle for some, and we want to give these honored veterans the recognition many of them never received.”
The purpose of this free event is to honor United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service. Robert DeSousa, who serves as Toomey’s state director and as a colonel in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, will attend on behalf of the senator, and will serve as the master of ceremony.
The event is open only to Vietnam War-era veterans residing in the 66th Legislative District and their families. The 66th Legislative District includes all of Jefferson County and the Indiana County communities of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs.
Veterans who wish to be part of the ceremony, be recognized and be presented with a lapel pin must RSVP in advance by contacting either of Dush’s district offices at 814-849-8008 (Brookville) or 814-938-4225 (Punxsutawney).
