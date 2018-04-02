RIDGWAY — Forest Service Ranger Rob Fallon confirmed Monday that a path between the Allegheny National Forest and the Borough of Ridgway is not currently in the cards. The expansion of all-terrain vehicle trails to the borough, Fallon said, falls outside goals established in the Forest Service’s current strategic plan, which expires in 2020.
Priorities outlined in the plan on which Fallon said the Allegheny National Forest is focusing include vegetation management, timber treatment and timber sales.
“It will have to wait its turn in the queue,” Fallon, the ANF’s District Ranger for Marienville said of the ATV issue.
Forest Service officials met last week with Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy and two Ridgway residents to discuss the expansion of ATV trails to the borough. A plan pitched by Bob Schloder, a resident in favor of the expansion, proposed a connector trail that would run through ANF land west of the Clarion River.
Fallon clarified Monday in a telephone interview that the proposed trail site had not been sanctioned for motor travel in some years. He echoed what McCurdy told the Courier Express last week, saying that other plans could still be brought by petitioners.
Taking on new trails could prove costly for the Forest Service in the long run; Fallon estimated that more than $110,000 already is spent on recreational infrastructure maintenance each year. The expansion of ATV trails, he said, has not been a Forest Service goal since the previous five-year plan.
Further, Fallon said trail extension projects can take time and money to complete. He pointed to one in Jenks Township as an example, saying it is three years under way.
“It can be a long process,” Fallon said. “We have only so many resources.”
