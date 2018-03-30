RIDGWAY — The Allegheny National Forest isn’t looking to expand its off-road offerings, Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said, but that doesn’t mean efforts to extend the forest’s all-terrain vehicle trails are dead just yet.
ANF representatives said no to one trail extension last week, but another might still be a possibility.
McCurdy and two members of the Ridgway–Elk Chamber of Commerce met last week with Forest Service representatives to discuss the creation of a path that would connect Ridgway to existing off-road forest trails. Bob Schloder of the Chamber proposed at the meeting a pathway extending through private land west of the borough.
The ANF, McCurdy said, would not consider the extension as it would run through protected lands, but an alternative proposal for an extension starting at Sandy Beach Park could be viable.
“That’s not a gimme, that’s a possibility,” McCurdy said.
Members of the Chamber have for weeks appeared before the Ridgway Borough Council seeking an ordinance allowing the use of ATVs on borough streets be developed, saying it would be the first step toward a broader tourism initiative.
Council tabled the matter indefinitely last week, saying the ATV enthusiasts should first secure the support of the ANF.
What the Forest Service members said at last week’s meeting, according to McCurdy, was that they would need evidence of municipal support first. McCurdy likened the recent events to a tennis match, acknowledging the back-and-forth.
McCurdy also said that it is not clear what the borough could do that the ANF would consider a sign of commitment. The Courier Express attempted to contact the Forest Service Thursday but did not receive a response.
McCurdy noted that the burden is on petitioners in matters such as this, meaning the borough and the Chamber could have an uphill battle ahead of them. McCurdy said a borough-forest connection could be five to 10 years away.
“This is not something that could happen quickly,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.