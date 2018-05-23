A former Reynoldsville resident was in the crowd outside the cathedral where the recent royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place.
Cindy Daltioni, whose mother, Virginia Zimmerman, still lives in Reynoldsville, was one of the thousands who waited outside the cathedral where the wedding took place.
Daltioni, who has lived in Cumbria, UK, for the past 28 years, said she was chosen to attend based on her contribution to her local community and because of the Prince’s advocacy for mental health services. Cumbria is an administrative county in the northwest of England.
She said she never expected to be so close to the royal couple, but when they left the ceremony in their horse-drawn carriage, she was almost close enough to reach out and touch the couple.
Daltioni moved to England when her then husband went there on business and she has never returned. Even though she calls her mother almost daily, Mrs. Zimmerman said that after being gone for more than 28 years, her daughter has almost no ties to the area.
Her daughter graduated from DuBois Area High School and worked briefly in the area before marrying and heading across the Atlantic. She has since remarried and has three adult children who also live in the UK.
