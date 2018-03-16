BROCKWAY — Right now, the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 has enough people to man the trucks. But without a continual flow of new, young members, that may not always be the case.
Assistant Chief Devin Trentini said the number of young volunteers for departments across the state is down. During the day, volunteer officers who work are not always as able to respond to a fire call, prompting Trentini to develop a training program for younger officers.
Two of those younger volunteers are Nathan Knox and Derek Bennett. For Knox, it was a family activity. For Bennett, it was a chance to hang out with his friend. Together, they help the community.
“My aunt and grandpa have been members of the department for several years,” Knox said, referring to April London and Dennis Smith. “I’ve also wanted to be a fireman since I was a kid – I liked seeing fire trucks. Now, I get to help the community.”
“I joined because of him,” Bennett said of Knox. “He talked me into it. I want to be a state police officer, so it’s kind of similar, in a way. You’re helping people and helping the community.”
Knox said joining the fire department was a lot more involved than he expected.
The mandatory training is 168 hours. That training covers the basics: hazardous materials, history of fire departments, the laws and regulations, how to hoist equipment, how to pack hoses, how to use equipment, how to create proper ventilation, how to use air packs, and more.
Trainees also undertake interior firefighting and how to search inside buildings. During training, young firefighters are dealing with real fires – those are controlled burns and are safe as they can be, but they are still real fires.
“When a junior member joins, they can be on a fire scene at 16 or 17,” explained Deputy Chief Michael Hoskavich. “We let them get acclimated and do the four training modules connected to the essentials course. We take it a step at a time until the officers are comfortable with the new members being on a scene. We don’t throw them to the proverbial wolves.”
Hoskavich said that it could be a couple of months to more than a year before someone is ready to be out on a scene.
“There’s a lot more into it than I expected, but it’s worth the knowledge and experience,” Knox said.
Discussing joining the “family” is something both boys do whenever they can. They tell people to apply – take that first step to help the community.
“Help is always wanted,” Knox said. “Skillswise, there’s something for everyone. Certain people are better at certain things, and the fire department can find those jobs for you.”
However, when looking at the volunteer deficit, Bennett understands that it may be the workload that gets to people.
“You never know when you’ll need to come in,” he said. “A month could be dead and then you get slammed with calls. You need to be ready at a moment’s notice. But you are also helping your community. You feel good about yourself because you’re helping people. It makes you a better community member and a better person.”
“I’ve been here for 25 years, and I’m one of the young guys,” Hoskavich added. “If you look at our roster, our average age is in the 50s. Finding volunteers is always a huge concern for the future of any department. But anyone can join by contacting the fire department.”
