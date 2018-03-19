KANE — It was hard for Lois Crozier to walk away from education. Teaching was something she pretended to do playing games as a little girl, what every career assessment she ever took said she would be best at.
But after 30 years of teaching biology at the Johnsonburg Area School District, it was time for a change.
“You have the same time schedule: every 45 minutes a bell rings, you only have three minutes ‘til the next class, you have a half-an-hour lunch. Your whole life is mapped out being a teacher,” she said. “Everything is so predetermined, and eventually that just gets tiresome.”
Even though she would miss her students and her classroom, Crozier decided to retire. You could say she’s self-employed now, working mostly from home.
But she doesn’t work alone; she has 23 furry friends to keep her company. Since she retired in 2017, she has spent much of her time time tending to the alpacas she and her husband started raising on their Kane farmstead six years ago.
“We looked into all kinds of animals, and finally decided on alpacas because I am a fiber fanatic,” Crozier said.
Crozier said she’s always loved animals, and always wanted to have a farm. She also said she’s been knitting and crocheting since girlhood, having been introduced to the hobby by a friend.
She processes most of the fleece sheared from her alpacas each spring herself and from it spins yarn. Alpaca fiber is similar to wool, she said, only warmer and softer.
She makes almost everything sold through the Little Bear Creek Alpaca Farm by hand: scarves, shawls, gloves and head warmers, to name a few. Much of her handiwork is sold at farmers markets and craft fairs, though she does sell some online.
Crozier still finds time to teach, too. She occasionally substitutes at Johnsonburg, and last week taught her first weaving class through the Elk County Council on the Arts.
She’ll teach her second this weekend.
“I figure I’ll never stop being a teacher,” she said.
