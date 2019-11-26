DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council enacted Council Bill 1940 Monday, which will add monthly garbage pickup fees to residents’ sewer and water bills.
Mayor Gary Gilbert and Councilmen Randy Schmidt, Ed Walsh and Jim Aughenbaugh voted in favor of the bill. Councilwoman Diane Bernardo was excused from the meeting.
A public hearing was held prior to Monday’s regular council meeting. A group of landlords attended to express their concerns and reservations about the proposal.
Since 1961, the city has required all businesses and residents to have and pay for weekly garbage pickup. Despite the requirement, more than 500 residences do not have pickup, which creates issues when uncollected garbage piles up.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the city continues to negotiate with Advanced Disposal, the city’s contracted waste hauler, to get the best deal possible on rates and term.
“We’ve done our homework,” he said. “I believe this is the way to go.
One of the chief complaints by the landlords is that Advanced Disposal should be responsible for collecting bills, not the landlords.
Several years ago, the city quit sending water and sewage bills to renters and made landlords responsible for them because they own the properties.
The new arrangement goes into effect Jan. 1, which means the garbage bill will appear on statements mailed to customers in late December.
One landlord asked the council to consider that “tenants don’t have any skin in the game,” and having to raise tenants’ rents to cover the garbage bill will be a tough sell for some.
Suplizio emphasized that “it is not about higher rates. It’s about getting everyone to have the service, and the problems that occur when they don’t.”
At the conclusion of the regular meeting, he thanked the landlords for attending the hearing and providing their input, adding that although they may not always agree, “We do what we think is best.”
Additional details will be available once the agreement with Advanced Disposal is finalized.