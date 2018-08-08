GRAMPIAN — An incident at an event planned to help inform the public about emergency responders’ duties at an accident scene will end up costing Grampian Borough more in worker’s compensation coverage for Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.
At Monday’s meeting, President William Waterloo reported there was an accident claim as a result of dehydration on June 30.
Councilman Nick Selner, who is also the fire company’s chief, said at a mock accident demonstration conducted by members of Grampian-Penn-Bloom and Rescue Hose & Ladder fire companies, Curwensville Ambulance, the state police and the Clearfield County Coroner on the final afternoon of the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming, a fire company member passed out.
“It was almost 100 degrees that day. You can preach to drink water all you want, but one of the guys went down and had to be transported to the hospital. He was given intravenous fluids that rehydrated him and he went home that night,” Selner said.
Waterloo said, “Unfortunately, that incident will affect the worker’s compensation rates for the borough. Because of the claim, (the new annual rates) will go up $4,000 from $14,000 to $18,000.”
Waterloo said according to the insurance agent, the borough’s rates were beginning to ease off after several claims in recent years had drastically increased costs for the coverage.
“We have to have three years with no claims before the rates start to come down,” Waterloo noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.