GRAMPIAN — A blaze Tuesday evening destroyed two Grampian businesses, causing damage with early estimates of more than $500,000.
Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Chief Nick Selner said the call came in at approximately 8:20 p.m. for a structure fire at 213 Main St. at Holt Grocery and an attached business, Da’ Worm Farm.
The grocery store is owned by T.J. and Jennifer Holt, who purchased it just over two years ago. The bait shop is owned by Dan McDonald.
The firehall is just down the street from the store. Seller said as he was traveling to the hall from his home he could see the fire taking shape.
“As I was coming through the intersection, I could see smoke. As I got closer, I could see heavy smoke pouring through the building’s eaves. At the back of the building there was already fire coming through the roof,” he explained.
He said although the fire company had a quick response, obtaining a steady supply of water to fight the blaze was difficult.
“Unfortunately, Grampian Borough has no water hydrants in town. I called for two aerial units and we had units positioned at creeks on both sides of Main Street. We also had a fill site at Davis Run near St. Bonaventure Catholic Church,” Selner said.
Firefighters remained on scene until 3:30 a.m. and had to be moved back from the back of the building at one point because the back of the store collapsed from heat and fire damage.
“It was a very long night,” Selner said.
GPB’s crew was assisted by firefighters from Clearfield, Curwensville, Hyde, Mahaffey, Brady Township, Sandy Township, Union Township and several Jefferson county companies including Sykesville Fire Department. Curwensville Ambulance Service was also at the scene and several companies were on standby for various Clearfield County fire companies. The Salvation Army, Clearfield, provided a canteen for firefighters.
According to the state police fire marshal, two firefighters were injured fighting the fire. One was treated and released at the scene; the other was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation.
Selner said cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The fire marshal says the cause remains under investigation.
“I really appreciate all the work firefighters and EMS personnel did. Everyone did a great job fighting a very large fire,” Selner said.
