GRAMPIAN — For more than 40 years, there has been an official opportunity for family, friends and neighbors to come together in Grampian to catch up with the news, enjoy entertainment and partake in some tasty treats .
The annual Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival gets underway Wednesday at Grampian Community Park. The 2019 theme is “Every Day’s a Holiday!”
This is the 43rd year that the festival has been held. It got its start as an opportunity for local residents to celebrate the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976.
Although the length of the festival has changed through the years, the 2019 event will be four days long; it has always been a place to celebrate the community and its many talented residents.
Committee Chairwoman Susan Wescott said the committee is hoping for a good weather and turnout each day. “I would like to encourage everyone to come to the festival and homecoming to enjoy some good food, some great entertainment and the opportunity to relax with family, friends and neighbors they haven’t seen in a while.”
She also noted the festival is an excellent opportunity to support vendors and entertainment, many of which are local. “We hope that everyone would support the local talent – many of them are new to the festival this year,” she said, noting that gospel groups CrossOver and A Day Awaits and country/classic rock group, StillWater, are appearing at the festival for the first time.
“The festival has a lot of new entertainment however we have some favorites returning in Heather Olson and Scott Allegretto, the Grampian Community Choir and the Grampian Community Band,” she said.
Wescott noted this year’s festival is shorter in length because the annual auction that has kicked off the festival for many years is not being held. She said the committee had hoped to partner with another organization or group to help plan and carryout the auction but that was not successful.
The schedule includes:
Wednesday, June 26: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., chicken and biscuits dinner at St. Bonaventure Church’s social hall. The cost is $6 for chicken and biscuits; 7 p.m. the vespers service sponsored by the Grampian Ministerium. The Rev. Ed Bach, associate pastor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Grampian, will be the featured speaker. The service will include music by CrossOver.
Thursday, June 27: 4-6 p.m., the Grampian Lions Club’s barbecued chicken dinner. An adult dinner is $8 each. A child’s portion is $4. The meal will include barbecued chicken, a baked potato, baked beans, a dinner roll, a drink and homemade cookies.; 6:45 p.m., the Grampian Lions Club’s presentation of its citizen of the year; 7 p.m., Heather Olson as Patsy Cline; and 8 p.m., Scott Allegretto as Elvis Presley.
Friday, June 28: 6:30 p.m., the closing program for the community Bible school; and 8 p.m., A Day Awaits.
Saturday, June 29: 10 a.m. the parade steps off and makes its way down Main Street to the park. Awards will be presented following the parade; 4 p.m., a concert by Sarah Whitaker; 5:30 p.m., the Grampian Community Choir; 7 p.m., the Grampian Community Band and 8 p.m., Stillwater.