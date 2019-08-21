RIDGWAY — A bridge on Grant Road (Route 4001) near Ridgway will be open to traffic sometime today, Aug. 22, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Work to repair the bridge has been taking place since mid-April, with a detour in place since June. Repairing the bridge will improve its condition from “poor” to “good,” officials said.
When the bridge re-opens, the detour using Route 4002, Route 948 and Route 3002 will be lifted. Work on the bridge will continue through early September. Drivers should remain alert for the possibility of flaggers in the roadway as work concludes.
The bridge spans Alyworth Run in Ridgway Township, just outside of Ridgway Borough. It carries an average of almost 850 vehicles each day.
The overall project has included wing replacement, joint grouting, drainage improvements, water and sewer line relocation, structure repairs, paving, and miscellaneous items. Horizon Construction Group of Sandy Lake is the contractor on the $876,000 project.