CLEARFIELD — A Second Amendment Rally is being planned in Clearfield.
Grice Gun Shop, located on Reed Street in downtown Clearfield, will host the rally on Saturday, April 7, at 11 a.m. The event is scheduled to last until 1 p.m.
The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution reads, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Grice Gun Shop Owner Tom Grice said he started the annual rally a few years ago to bring an informative panel of speakers to talk about current or proposed gun legislation in detail. He said the second amendment is a popular topic around the country, but especially in central Pennsylvania.
“There’s a lot of interest in that around here,” Grice remarked. “We usually draw a crowd of more than 100 people.”
Grice noted the importance of all of the amendments, but believes the second amendment is what “keeps us free.”
“There are many countries, history’s proven, that don’t have the Second Amendment that have fallen,” Grice added. “They wish they had the Second Amendment.”
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Bellefonte), who has been serving Pennsylvania’s 5th congressional district since 2009, has been a featured speaker every year and will attend the Clearfield rally once again. Thompson is a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and comes to educate and bring residents up to speed on threats to firearm rights.
The rally will include a question and answer session with Thompson. Due to time constraints, questions must focus on Second Amendment issues only.
While Thompson will focus on federal legislation, state Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria) and Cris Dush (R-Indiana/Jefferson) will be at the rally to discuss ongoing legislation at the state level in Harrisburg.
“This lets people know if there’s any anti-gun legislation that they’re up against,” Grice mentioned.
Other guests will include state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Clearfield/Cambria), Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner, and possibly spokesmen for Republican gubernatorial candidates Paul Mango and Scott Wagner.
At the rally, all attendees can register to win a Ruger American Bolt Action Rifle. The rifle will be given away the day of the event.
Grice encourages all gun owners to attend this rally to show support and learn which candidates for governor are pro-gun prior to this year’s election.
