Today

Periods of rain. High 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 37F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.