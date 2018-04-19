RIDGWAY — Yesterday was the 175th anniversary of the founding of Elk County.
In commemoration, the Tambine Future Farmers of America vocational agriculture group from Johnsonburg Area High School planted a sugar maple near the cannon in front of the courthouse on Main Street.
It was a fitting narrative as Joseph Tambini, partial namesake of the club, lays claim in local history books as a man of the trees.
In a newspaper excerpt from 1900, Tambini recalls an older man named P. T. Brooks who was responsible for planting the courthouse park with trees. Tambini assisted him, despite being sick.
Of the 75 trees planted at that time, Tambini recalls most of them surviving. In a newspaper article he said, “Many of the trees still stand, and a great ornament to the town and credit to the whole country.”
“The maple seedling we are planting today commemorates the 175 year history of our county and also symbolizes our investment in our future,” said Freeburg, looking on at the tree and giving a nod to the FFA group.
“Replacting our historic tree with an ‘in-kind’ sapling (from Biondi’s Feeds & Needs in Johnsonburg) ensures that the Courthouse trees will live on, long after we ourselves have passed,” said Commissioner Dan Freeburg.
Elk County’s first inhabitants were presumed to be the Seneca or Cornplanter Indians.
The first pioneers probably came into the region during the last decade of the eighteenth century. Early settlers primarily were attracted by the area’s abundant forest lands. The first industries were indicative of the natural terrain.
Ridgway Township was a part of Jefferson County with Brookville, the county seat 40 miles distant. This distance placed a burden on the people to transact their business, so in 1835, initial efforts were made to form a separate county.
Hostility from surrounding counties had to be overcome, and the first bill introduced in the State Legislature, probably on Feb. 8, 1837, to create the “County of Ridgway” and several other bills for the same purpose were defeated.
Finally the Hon. James Lyle Gillis of Ridgway was elected to the State Legislature in 1840, where he served three years, and one term in the Senate. He was successful in having a bill passed on April 18, 1843, establishing Elk County. Governor David Porter signed the birth certificate. The new county was formed from parts of Clearfield, Jefferson, and McKean Counties. For this contribution to our county, Gillis is considered the “Patriarch of Elk County.”
It took 29 years for the County’s outline map to assume its present shape, which is that of a crouched eagle in flight.
Charles Charney, leader of the FFA program at Johnsonburg school, said that between Ridgway and Johnsonburg the program has about 60 students, of whom 12 were present to help with the tree planting.
Others who contributed included: Domtar, Luchs Tree Service, Steve Lawrie of Landworks, Ron Fannin of Elk County maintenance, Kerry Zuroski of Kerry’s Lawn Care, and Paper City Transfer.
In the unseasonable, blustery cold of April, the ceremony and planting lasted about 30 minutes.
“Today, Elk County celebrates its 175th birthday. Welcome to the birthday party,” said Commissioner Jan Kemmer.
“From the beginning of the lumber industry to the powdered metal industry of today, Elk County continues to thrive. We wish her and her residents — with God’s blessings — many more prosperous years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.