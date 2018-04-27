HAPPY ENDING: Missing Curwensville man found safe

CURWENSVILLE — A search that began shortly before noon on Wednesday for a missing Curwensville man has resulted in a happy ending.
Walter “Scott” Scipione, 62, of Curwensville, was reported missing Wednesday morning by family after he disappeared from his home.
After more than 15 hours of searching by an estimated 50 to 80 volunteer searchers, Scipione returned on his own to his home around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to Curwensville Borough Police Chief Mark Kelly.
An insulin-dependent diabetic, it was reported that Scipione did not have his medication with him but despite the lengthy amount of time that he was missing, Kelly said medical personnel released him and reported he was safe and well.
“Praise the Lord, he is okay,” Kelly said in a telephone interview early Thursday morning after he cleared the scene.
Searchers from Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Co. were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Fire Cief Shawn Fye.
Volunteers searched with boats, dogs and manpower throughout the Curwensville area including the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Fye credited the following emergency responders for assisting with the search: Sandy Township Water Rescue, Pine Creek Search & Rescue Dogs, Elkland Search and Rescue, Clearfield EMA and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
“I can’t believe we had about eight dogs following (Scipione) and couldn’t find a fresh scent,” Kelly said after the search was over. “He just turned up on his own and walked through his front door at 3:30 a.m. He was walking in the woods.
“I’m just glad he’s alive,” Kelly added.
Kelly said he was thankful for the numbers of people who assisted with the search and support from the community of the search teams who were on scene all day and into the night.
“I appreciate everyone’s assistance and cooperation of everyone, from the emergency responders who helped with the search as well as the community,” Kelly said.
He thanked folks from the Curwensville Civic Center for opening its doors to offer restroom facilities, coffee and other refreshments to the searchers as well as to Dorsey Michaels of Goodman’s IGA in Curwensville for his offer of assistance.
“Everything went well, and a good outcome is the best we could have hoped for,” Kelly said.
