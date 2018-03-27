REYNOLDSVILLE — Judy Lake’s hometown has gone through its share of changes in the years since she was born, but her family’s hardware store has remained largely untouched by those changes.
There’s a new sign hanging out front, but inside things look much the same as they did when the store opened 38 years ago.
The old elevator in the back is still intact, even if it doesn’t run, and a musky smell still clings to the store’s oiled, wooden floorboards. What’s for sale, Lake said, hasn’t changed much either.
“We’re still putting our world together with the same stuff our ancesetors put this country together with,” she said. “The hammer is still basically the same, the wrench is still basically the same, the bolts and screws are basically the same.”
Lake’s father, Alton Keller, opened the Reynoldsville Hardware Store with his father 38 years ago. Lake had just graduated from the DuBois Area High School when her father asked that she take a year off to help him get the store off the ground.
She started out making keys, mixing paint, and ordering and stocking inventory. She’s been there since.
Four years ago, she became the store’s owner, but had been helping run the show for much longer. Her father passed away ten years after he opened the store, leaving Lake and her mother, Linda, in charge.
Lake took full ownership of the store when her mother retired, though Linda Keller does still work a few days each week.
Despite the challenges of family business – Lake said she hasn’t spent more than three days away from the shop since 1997 – Lake said she wouldn’t take back the years she’s spent at hers. They allowed her, she said, to be close with her family.
Like their mother, Lake’s daughters grew up helping out in the shop; some of Lake’s grandchildren now do the same.
“It’s pretty cool,” Lake said. “My four-year-old grandson knows the difference between different types of wrenches and hammers and screws and bolts, and he can show customers where things are when they ask him.”
Lake added that being able to help people she knows by name through her business makes her feel connected to her community.
“There’s no place I’d rather be than Reynoldsville,” she said. “I guess I should consider myself very lucky to still be here.”
