RIDGWAY — Sara Frank, a Ridgway native, has been named the executive director of the Elk County Council on the Arts.
ECCOTA is a 501(c) non-profit organization founded in 1984 as a center for the development of arts and culture in Elk County.
For nearly a decade, Frank has been committed to advancing the arts, starting as a board member in 2009 and becoming its Community Outreach and Gallery Coordinator in January of 2016. Now she’s taken the lead managing the organization.
The CE was able to sit down with her in ECCOTA’s Main Street gallery Friday afternoon to talk about her new job and the organization.
Q: After such a lengthy relationship with the organization, how does it feel to be the executive director?
A: It feels great. I’m really excited to keep the momentum going that I started in my gallery coordinator position with getting more exhibits and more events happening. I think it’s super important to get people into the door to see what we do and realize we’re an asset to the community.
Q: What does the future of ECCOTA look like?
A: Honestly, we’re starting to outgrow the space. I’m not saying we’re moving right away, but we’re looking for a way to offer more activities and classes. Maybe that means we hold more events in artist’s studios, creative spaces, and public spaces that have more capacity.
I’d also like to beef up our youth summer programming because I think it’s vitally important to get kids involved in the arts. Being creative, it helps them learn in all areas of school and life. I’m especially looking for something to get smaller, toddler-aged children involved. Now we work with kids from third grade to 18 years old.
In the more immediate future, we have the soup benefit coming up on April 19. Our summer programs will be listed on the website www.eccota.com. And we’re looking for two summer interns through the Stackpole-Hall Foundation who are graduating high school seniors or college age, who are eligible through FIAA and are going into a creative field.
Q: The gallery is the most visible part of what you do, what else is ECCOTA responsible for that people might not realize?
A: We have everything in here (the gallery) now from soap to alpaca fiber arts to jewelry to pottery to glassware and the more traditional forms of art we’ve always had like paintings and photography.
We are a Pennsylvania Council on the Arts regional partner and through that program we offer regional artists residencies. We cover Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, and Forest counties. The AIE (Arts in Education) artists bring musicians, storytellers, and other artists into schools, senior centers, and different organizations.
We also administer PA Partners in the Arts grants, which support projects from festivals to murals to bringing in traveling theater groups and other projects as long as there is a public component. That cycle actually opens up in a few weeks.
It gets busy around here.
Those partnerships with the state were started by past executive director Abbi Peters, and got the organization into the place we are now regarding financial stability and having more of a multi-county regional presence. Abbi has always been a great friend and inspiration, and I hope to achieve even a portion of the success that she did.
Q: What challenges does the organization face?
A: Public awareness is something still struggle with. There’s people who live and work in Elk County who still don’t know what we do. A big misconception is that we’re more like a museum or a gallery where you can’t touch anything or where everything is expensive.
We’re not as pretentious as people think we are. It’s quality work but it’s not fancy.
Q: What is your favorite part of your work with ECCOTA?
A: My favorite part is supporting the local artists. We have 50 artists, who are mostly from Elk County or have ties here but moved away. I think that the organization was started as a way to bring cultural enrichment to the community — and I think we’re doing a great job at that. When people buy art here, they are basically supporting their neighbors and that money goes straight back into the community, other than the small commission we take to keep the doors open.
My heart is into it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.