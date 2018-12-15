The Elk County Historical Society and the Brockway Area Historical Society worked with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to place a historical marker sign at a local CCC camp Thursday.
Many CCC camps across the state are marked by historic marker signs, but camp S-101 at Croyland was left without a sign for decades.
The camp site is in Spring Creek Township, Elk County, near the mouth of Laurel Run on Little Toby Creek at a PA Game Commission facility.
The facility still uses buildings from the original CCC camp, which was established at the location in 1933.
The camp was occupied by several companies of CCC boys, including Co 1358, Co 5446, and Co 321. By 1936, the boys at the camp built 25 miles of truck trails, 27 miles of foot trails, worked on 2000 acres of tree and plant disease control, completed 40 miles of roadside cleanup, planted 85,000 trees, built 40 small dams, and built numerous feeding shelters for small game.
They worked extensively at the Ross Leffler School of Conservation by planting native Pennsylvania plants around the school. They also built a 14-acre recreational dam on Manners Run which included a beach and a bath house. The camp closed in 1941, the game school closed in 1986, and the dam was removed in 2008. A local CCC historian has stated that the site at S-101 is one of the best preserved sites in the state.
The sign project started several months ago with acquiring permission from the Pennsylvania Game Commission to place the sign at the site. Bob Williams, a local carpenter from Brockway with a passion for CCC history, built the sign. A small crew gathered at the site of the CCC camp to put the sign up last week. One of the crew members was Clyde “Buzz” Miller, whose father, Clyde I. Miller was an auto mechanic at the CCC camp in the 1930s. Buzz remembers riding around the camp and to various project locations with his father.
