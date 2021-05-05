BROCKWAY – Since 1986, the community of Brockway has looked to one book to recount its past, and as the town reaches its 200th anniversary, that book is getting an update.
“The Brockway Story” was published by Lew Reddinger, covering events from the settling of Brockway in 1822 to the book’s publication. While Reddinger’s book encompasses 164 years, the new volume will seek to fill in the events of the last 36 years.
“Since Brockway is celebrating the 200th anniversary of its settling in 1822 by James and Alonzo Brockway, now is the time to add the events from 1986-2022,” explained Taylor Memorial Museum’s Faye Trentini.
“The Brockway Story” acts as the Taylor Memorial Museum and the Brockway Area Historical Society’s main source of information for the community, and the upcoming anniversary of the town is a good opportunity to update the text.
“Lew Reddinger was a great writer and storyteller, and the book has been well received over the past many years,” Taylor Memorial Museum’s Bob Tami said. “I believe we have the talent in our town to make this version of the book something we can all be proud of.”
“This book will be the documentation of not only the major events from 1986 to 2022, but also how it has impacted our lives,” Trentini said. “As many turn to Lew Reddinger’s book now, we expect this volume will fulfill that need and desire for knowledge and reflection of the past for the following 36 years.”
What is different about this edition is that the collection will not be created by one singular voice. Volume II will be a collection of various voices, each telling a story that is important to them.
“Many of us in the community remember these events and how they impacted our lives,” Trentini explained. “What better way to share the history of our community with our children and grandchildren than through our own words?”
The community has already worked on similar projects. Twice, PBS has come to Brockway to film “Our Town: Brockway,” and the community came out both times to speak on camera about the town and its history. For this book, the Brockway Area Historical Society is looking for people willing to write or dictate the stories instead of being on camera.
“We feel that our community has shown their support in the past with the projects like Our Town and the Old-Fashioned Fourth,” Trentini said. “It seems, with time to reflect during the pandemic, that community and family are the cornerstones of our lives here in Brockway and the surrounding area. It’s important that we document these for future generations.”
“It would be great if we could get the community to step up as they did with ‘Our Town: Brockway’ and help us make this update of the book successful,” Tami said.
The project will kick off with a meeting at The Brockwayville Depot on May 12 at 7 p.m. The committee of local historians and writers will help the community focus their thoughts to begin the process of gathering stories.
“The goal of our grassroots committee is to have members write their share of the story with their remembrances and submit them to us,” Trentini said.
Taylor Memorial Museum and the Historical Society have also listed some suggested topics on their Facebook pages. If residents cannot attend the event on May 12, they can always message Taylor Memorial Museum or email info@brockwayhistory.com.
“The more voices we hear from the community, the better we can recall those events that have shaped Brockway,” Tami said. “Community members that were part of the history can tell their stories first hand.”