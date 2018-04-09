CLEARFIELD — It was a packed house at Grice Gun Shop in Clearfield on Saturday for the store’s annual Second Amendment Rally.
Nearly 300 area residents, officials, and politicians gathered in support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. The amendment grants citizens the right to own guns without being infringed by the government.
Gun shop owner Tom Grice started the festivities with an opening prayer, the pledge of allegiance, and a welcome to the standing room only audience.
“On behalf of my family and employees, thank you for taking your time to attend this rally and showing your support,” Grice remarked. “It gives me great pleasure to have all these Second Amendment supporters here today.”
The first guest to the podium was U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA 5th District). He has made an appearance every year at the Clearfield rally since its inception approximately five years ago.
Thompson spoke to the crowd about the responsibility each citizen has in helping sustain the freedoms of a constitutional republic.
“I want to thank all of you for helping make America great again,” Thompson declared. “The Second Amendment is truly this country’s original Homeland Security.”
Thompson pointed out recent anti-gun legislation in the nation’s capital that has been introduced in hopes of repealing the Second Amendment. This legislation includes items such as a registry for gun owners, required liability insurance, and the restriction of semi-automatic weapons, to name a few.
Thompson said these attacks on the Second Amendment are based merely on “emotion and myth” instead of “science and facts.”
“And they’re only getting started,” Thompson added. “It’s not just at the federal level.”
State Representative Tommy Sankey (R-73rd District) said he would do everything in his power to keep the anti-gun legislation from moving forward in Harrisburg. He noted his pride to be from Clearfield County and represent the people.
State Senator Wayne Langerholc (R-35th District) said it is not an easy time to be pro-gun in this country since it is not “politically correct.” He said it would not deter him from standing up for his values.
“I’m here to tell you I support God and I support guns,” Langerholc declared. “Don’t ever apologize for what you believe in.”
State Representative Cris Dush (R-66th District) said the common sense is what is missing in the Commonwealth. He said the Pennsylvania Constitution promises the right of the people to keep and bear arms “shall not be questioned,” yet that is exactly what is being done.
Dush reiterated his belief that the future of the country depends on Second Amendment supporters casting their vote.
“If we would just show up at the polls, we could trump Philadelphia, pun intended, over and over,” Dush exclaimed.
On the local level, Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner thanked the Sheriff’s Posse for coming out and supporting the rally.
“(Hillary Clinton) didn’t think us Bible-toting, gun-thumping hillbillies could have an effect on the national election,” Churner said. “But we did.”
Churner added that the weapon of choice to see a change should be the ballot box.
“We don’t need less guns,” Churner declared. “We need more guns and more Jesus.”
Spokesmen for Republican Gubernatorial candidates Paul Mango and Scott Wagner also spoke to the crowd about their respective candidates as the primary election nears.
Following the speakers, a question and answer session was held on topics only relating to the Second Amendment.
In addition, the rally included a raffle for a Ruger firearm and registration opportunities for voting and National Rifle Association membership.
