Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.