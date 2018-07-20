DuBOIS — Traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-80 came to a standstill and backed up for several miles Wednesday afternoon in the wake of a fatal, one-car accident just east of Sher De Lin Road.
The accident occurred at 3:25 p.m.
Killed in the accident was the passenger in the 2006 Lincoln Continental, Carl B. Shultz, 77, of Haines City, Fla. Suffering serious injuries was the driver, Linda S. Robinson, 73, of Haines City, Fla., who was transported from the scene by medical helicopter.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Ian Mactavish in his report said Robinson was driving east on I-80 in the left lane when the car left the highway on the left side. When she attempted to steer back onto the highway she lost control of the vehicle and the car traveled across both lanes and struck the embankment on the right side of the highway, causing it to roll onto its roof.
Robinson was wearing her seatbelt but sustained “unknown serious injury,” according to the report.
Shultz, too, was wearing his seatbelt, but was partially ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Assisting at the scene were Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, DuSAN Ambulance and Sandy Township Police, according to the report.
