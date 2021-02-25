If the North Fork bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County are selected as part of a new program by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), tolls could begin in 2023, according to Christina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 10.
The bridges located in the Borough of Brookville and Pine Creek Township are being considered for PennDOT’s Major Bridge P3 Initiative, which proposes to collect tolls in order to help pay for bridge rehabilitation projects.
“If the project is selected to advance as a part of the Major Bridge P3 Initiative, tolling on the North Fork bridges is anticipated to begin in mid- to late-2023,” Gibbs said. “In general, the construction and installation of the tolling gantries for the selected projects will occur before or at the start of project construction.”
According to PennDOT’s description, the North Fork project is in the preliminary design phase with construction expected to begin in 2024. The project has an estimated cost of $165 million to $185 million.
“The tolls will be priced to cover the costs of construction, maintenance and operations of the bridges,” Gibbs said. “The exact rate of the tolls will be finalized once financial negotiations with contractors are complete, but the rates are anticipated to be in the range of $1 and $2.”
Tolling would be all electronic using E-Z pass or license plate billing, PennDOT said in its announcement.
The P3 Initiative is an effort by PennDOT to help offset reported budget concerns, in this case specifically related to major bridge projects. Currently PennDOT is reporting a budget of $6.9 billion per year for statewide bridge and highway repairs, or less than half of the estimated $15 billion needed for updates.
The Canoe Creek bridges on I-80 in Clarion County are also on the list of P3 project candidates, which includes nine total.
Not so fast
According to an article by The Center Square Tuesday, PennDOT’s plans to toll these candidate bridges are not final.
PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian is quoted as saying, “nothing is definite yet” during a budget hearing.
Some area elected officials have voiced their opposition of the North Fork proposal, including Sen. Cris Dush and Rep. Brian Smith, both of whom represent Jefferson County.
“For over 50 years I’ve seen the impact on the Borough of Brookville whenever there is an accident on I-80,” Dush said in a joint press release. “Truck traffic diverted through Brookville’s Main Street and back out to I-80 between the Brookville and Hazen exits has a devastating impact on the businesses downtown. If they place these tolls, it’s going to have a daily impact on Brookville Borough and its businesses that neither can afford.”
“If you’re looking for a present-day example of blatant highway robbery, look no further,” Smith said. “I cannot fathom why the governor and PennDOT, especially in the midst of pandemic recovery, are once again moving forward with tolling I-80 and other critical portions of our local and state infrastructure.”
Gibbs said if the North Fork project is not selected for the P3 Initiative, PennDOT will reevaluate the schedule and determine the best course of action.
Public feedback
Residents and business owners can also voice their opinions on the North Fork project.
“District 10 will be hosting a virtual public meeting on the I-80 North Fork Bridges Project from March 1 to March 22,” Gibbs explained. “We typically hold these meetings prior to a project to solicit feedback on project specific details. We will provide a detailed overview of the project and its proposed improvements. The meeting will be hosted on our website (www.PennDOT.gov/District10), will be accessible at any time of the day and will feature a comment submission form for the general public to provide feedback.”
Gibbs also offered the following ways to submit public feedback about the North Fork project:
- Online: www.penndot.gov/i80NorthFork
- Email: i80NorthFork@pa.gov
- Leaving a message: 814-796-5009
- Mailing: PennDOT District 10-0, c/o I-80 North Fork Bridges Project , 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701-3388