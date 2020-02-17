BROCKWAY — For three years, INAM has been teaching Brockway Area School District students that bullying is about the bully and not the victim. This year, students at other schools are getting the same message.
INAM stands for “It’s Not About Me,” a mantra reminding students that bullies are picking on them because the bully has a problem, not the person being attacked.
“We can’t stop all bullying,” explained Sylvia Pisarchick, a founding INAM member. “We can help people process being bullied.”
In Brockway, INAM has handed out Easter eggs with positive messages, held assemblies, acted as peer mediators, and hosted dances. Eight members of the group recently went to Elk County Catholic High School to spread the message beyond Brockway.
INAM does two sets of skits. The first one shows an incident of bullying. Then, Dr. Sharon Dippold, who developed INAM at Brockway, tells the assembled students about the reasons why people bully others and how to deflect that bullying. The students do the skits over again, but this time the INAM students act out the mantra, “It’s not about me.”
“They got really into it,” INAM member Lainee Swanson said. “The presentation is a game, the students are in groups and we see who can scream the loudest, ‘It’s not about me!’”
Swanson and Pisarchick remembered a ninth grader in the front of the auditorium who was perched on the edge of her seat to be the first one to yell. Olivia Clark, who played the bully in the skits, said that the eagerness of the audience cut into her lines.
“When our victim says, ‘It’s not about me,’ the audience is supposed to scream it, too,” Clark, a sophomore, said. “Then I’m supposed to butt in and try to get the last word, but they wouldn’t let me! They shouted me down.”
Pisarchick has a theory as to why the Elk County Catholic students were far more vocal than their Brockway counterparts.
“I think, since Brockway is our school, we’ve done the presentation so many times that they’re used to it,” she said. “The other school didn’t have that, and they were seeing something new, so they were really into it.”
Leaving Brockway also meant leaving their comfort zone. It also meant redesigning their presentation to fit into a new time limitation.
“We were really nervous going into it,” Pisarchick said. “We had to shrink our time, so we only had an hour instead of an hour and a half. There were sixth seventh eighth and ninth there, and we normally only do it for seventh graders.”
Swanson said that the jitters faded once they got into their performance.
“I was nervous until we introduced ourselves,” she said. “After I did that, I was fine. As soon as you get it rolling, you’re fine.”
Dr. Dippold and her husband, Principal Mark Dippold said they were very proud of how the INAM group handled the new environment. Their success only means more trips are in the works.
“We’re working on getting to Clarion-Limestone and DuBois Central Catholic,” Swanson said.
In the meantime, INAM has work to do inside Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School. The wall beside the office needs a mural and the bathrooms will soon have uplifting quotes to help students who are having a difficult time.
“I’m working on a sign that says, ‘Perfect girls aren’t real and real girls aren’t perfect,’” Pisarchick said. “We want to do something that will cheer people up.”
The mural will be the INAM symbol and INAM members will add to it every year. Pisarchick and Swanson were both in INAM at the beginning, starting their sophomore years. Now seniors, the girls hope the mural will have new additions for many years to come, spreading the message that bullying is not about the victim.
“A lot of people thought that INAM wouldn’t last, but three years later, it’s taking off,” Pisarchick said. “We’re helping people in other schools in the area, not just at Brockway. We’re happy so many kids are learning that bullying is not about them.”