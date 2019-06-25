BROOKVILLE — Asked by the Jefferson County Commissioners to audit expenditures from the Sheriff’s K9 Account from May 17, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2018 the firm of Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC of Harrisburg recommended the fund be brought under the county’s central system.
The time period is the same as connected with an investigation into the expenditures of former Deputy Kyle Pisarcik.
There were 39 expenditures during that time, and nine were flagged as questionable. The fund was created to fund only the purchase of a dog and all costs related to the dog. The audit determined that Pisarcik, referred to as “Dog’s Handler” in the report, took out $10,844 in questioned costs. Since $4,866 was refunded by the dog’s handler prior to Dec. 31, 2018, $5,978 remained in question.
Cory Johnson represented the firm at the regular meeting of the Jefferson County Commissioners on Tuesday. Commissioners Jack Matson, Herb Bullers, and Jeff Pisarcik were present.
Johnson told the commissioners he has worked with more than 30 counties and has seen similar situations where a fund is managed outside of the county’s central structure. He also cited a line of county code that states that counties without a controller should have the county commissioners control each transaction in all county funds.
The K9 account, however, had its own structure. The sheriff’s office established the account as part of the office’s operations instead of the county’s general fund. The commissioners were not required to sign off on any expenditures from the K9 account, only the dog’s handler, the sheriff, and chief deputy sheriff were needed to sign off on checks.
Sheriff Carl Gotwald Sr. attended the commissioners’ meeting and spoke during the public comment section. He said the system was set up to purchase Iron, the name of the police dog covered under the fund, as it was for Brett decades ago. When the commissioners asked to bring the K9 account under the county’s control, that was done.
Zelenkofske Axelrod also contacted the businesses where Deputy Pisarcik said he made the purchases. They were able to obtain invoices from those businesses and reportedly determined that the paperwork submitted in connection with those purchases was not legitimate. The purchases came from Shallow Creek Kennel, Haag’s Feed Store, and two from Leerburg Enterprises. The last two were determined to be unpurchased online shopping carts. A patrol rifle was purchased and never seen by the sheriff. Pisarcik refunded the account for the rifle and the Leerburg invoices.
Commissioner Jack Matson also questioned Sheriff Gotwald on the purchase of software licenses through the K9 account. Gotwald said a judge used the software but did not pay the maintenance fees. He felt that the software was better, reducing workloads to two hours from two days. It would be used by the K9 officer, so he purchased that software using that fund. The county commissioners had denied his request to purchase the license before, which Matson pointed out. Gotwald said he did not do anything wrong.
While Gotwald said he simply followed the way the account was structured when used in the past, the overall findings of Zelenkofske Axelrod were that the county should bring all funds under central control, making the process more transparent.
The Jefferson County Commissioners will have their next regular meeting on July 9 at 10:30 a.m. All county offices will be closed on July 4.