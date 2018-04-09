IRVONA — A 17-year-old boy from Irvona drowned in the Clearfield Creek on Saturday, according to state police at Clearfield.
The incident occurred after the boy’s family reported to police that he went missing from a campsite on their property after camping Friday night with a friend.
The body was located in Clearfield Creek near Irvona Borough not long after search efforts had begun by state police.
According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, the victim was transported to UPMC Altoona, where he was pronounced dead by Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross at 4 p.m.
The death is preliminarily being ruled an accidental drowning. As of Sunday evening, police had not yet released the victim’s name nor any additional information, as the investigation is ongoing.
