(TNS) — Students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania who are fully vaccinated won’t have to wear masks in classes this fall after all.
In fact, even students who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 need not wear face coverings indoors, though they are urged to do so, the school now says.
IUP’s reversal of a policy it announced in June, which would have required masks be worn by all students indoors, comes four weeks before the fall semester starts and as schools across the state and nation decide how to safely welcome to their campuses students who may or may not have taken the COVID-19 shot. It is a decision complicated by the recent rise in cases due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
IUP spokeswoman Michelle Fryling on Tuesday cited the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and what she described as stable infection numbers of late from Indiana County. She did not elaborate on those numbers, referring instead to the state Department of Health’s running count of infections.
In June, the university surprised some by announcing it would require all students and employees to wear masks indoors, saying at the time it did not know what share of its 10,000-plus students are vaccinated and could not compel them to reveal that information.
The revised policy, first posted to the school’s website Thursday, appears to drop the requirement entirely. Instead, it offers this guidance: that everyone follow the CDC guidelines and “those who are not fully vaccinated are urged to follow CDC guidelines recommending masking indoors; students, employees, and visitors are expected to be on the honor system related to masking.
“Any student, employee, or visitor who chooses to be masked (regardless of vaccination status) is encouraged and welcomed to do so,” it added.
IUP is the largest Western Pennsylvania campus among the State System of Higher Education schools, which collectively enroll nearly 94,000 students statewide.
State System officials say they can not mandate the COVID-19 vaccination without an act of the Republican-controlled state Legislature. However, a number of Pennsylvania private campuses do require vaccinations, among them Carnegie Mellon and Duquesne universities, both of which are reporting high compliance rates.
Nationally, 607 campuses now have mandatory vaccination policies, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. A map of those schools indicates a dividing based on politics and geography, with most of the campuses implementing requirement in blue states in the Northeast and on the West Coast.
Schools requiring shots generally include provisions for students to apply for exemptions based on medical or religious circumstances. They have indicated that those students may face additional requirements if they aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, such as regular testing.
State-related universities, including the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State, have urged students to take the shot and in come cases have offered incentives, but they have not mandated the vaccine. Those schools are public, not state-owned, campuses.
At Pitt, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher has said that, mandate or not, campuses allow a share of students to exempt themselves from the requirement, so the vaccination mandate is generally the same at all schools.