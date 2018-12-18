Jason Lance Marshall
Jason Lance Marshall, age 43, died Sunday, December 16, 2018 at home surrounded by his family.
Born January 11, 1975, in Wellsboro, PA, he was the son of Lance and Debbie (Siverling) Marshall. His father preceded him in death. His mother survives and lives in DuBois, PA.
On September 25, 2004, he married Anne Marie (Yopp) Marshall. She survives and lives in Louisville, KY.
Jason spent his career first working for PNC Bank in Pittsburgh. In 2007, he and his wife moved to Louisville, KY where he worked at Invesco as Head of MBS Portfolio Management and Chief Investment Officer of IVR until his death.
He was a 1993 graduate of DuBois Area High School. He then earned a BS in finance at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, after which he worked for PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, PA. While working in Pittsburgh, he earned an MBA with a concentration in finance from Duquesne University.
Jason and Anne Marie did not have children, but took great joy in rescuing animals. He had 3 dogs and 3 cats, which provided him happiness, and then comfort throughout his illness. He was an avid fan of thoroughbred racing and enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends.
He is survived by three siblings, Brandon Marshall of Fenton, Mich., Nicholas Marshall of Pittsburgh, PA, and Nicole Marshall of DuBois, PA; his grandmother Madeline Marshall of DuBois, PA; several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins; his mother and father-in-law and two brothers-in -law; and hundreds of friends throughout the country.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 4 to 8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. A Parastas service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 P.M at the funeral home.
A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 10 a.m. from the Nativity Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church with Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Sykesville, PA.
Memorials may be placed with the Nativity Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church, 920 Howard Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801; the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B, Louisville, KY 40222 (or online at kyhumane.org); and/or Old Friends (thoroughbred retirement farm), 1841 Payne Depot Road, Georgetown, Ky 40324 (or online at oldfriendsequine.org).
On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
