CLEARFIELD — Jayna Vicary of Curwensville is the 2018 Clearfield County Fair queen. She is the 30th young woman chosen to be the fair’s ambassador since the contest was revived in 1989.
Vicary was crowned Sunday during the pageant held on the opening day of the 158th edition of the Clearfield County Fair.
Her court is first runner-up, Rebecca Liddle of DuBois. Kyrsten Kowalczyk of Flinton is the second runner-up.
Vicary, 18, is the daughter of Denny and Mag Vicary of Curwensville. She is a 2018 graduate of Curwensville Area High School and the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center. She has been accepted to Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, beginning with the fall semester, where she will study welding engineering.
In a brief interview following the contest, Vicary said, “I am definitely overwhelmed but so excited for the opportunity to represent the Clearfield County Fair and the Clearfield community.”
Vicary said there is no one thing she could name that she was anticipating during fair week but said she plans to make memories and cherish every moment. “I am looking forward to it all. I know from Emily (Andrulonis, 2017 Clearfield County Fair queen) that it moves very quickly. I want to take in every second.”
The other contestants are Sarah Simcox of Curwensville and Brittney Minnich of Tyrone. There was a sixth contestant but according to the Clearfield County Fair Queen Committee, she withdrew prior to the pageant.
Liddle, 18, is a 2018 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. She will attend Duquesne University in the fall to study speech/language pathology.
Kowalczyk, 19, is a 2017 graduate of Glendale Junior-Senior High School. She is currently a sophomore at St. Francis University where she is working to earn a degree in international studies.
As part of the scoring system, each of the fair queen contestants wrote an essay using the topic “What My Fair Means to My Community.” The composition was judged prior to the competition.
During the pageant, each contestant presented a 3-5-minute timed speech on the topic, “Why You Should Come to My Fair.” The contestants then changed into evening gowns and return to the stage to provide some background information about themselves. They also answered an impromptu question, “Why is the Fair Important?”.
Fair Queen Committee member and contest Coordinator Rachel Davidson said each of the components adds up to a possible 100 points. She also noted the fair’s competition was created using the state Fair Queen contest as a guide. As the 2018 Clearfield County Fair Queen, Vicary will go on in January to compete for the title of Pennsylvania State Fair Queen.
Sunday’s contest judges are Sam Zaffuto, President of the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair; Catharine Conner of Milliron & Goodman, Government Relations LLC; and Emily White, past Cambria County Fair queen.
The 2017 Clearfield County Fair Queen Emily Andrulonis gave a farewell speech. “I was given an amazing opportunity this year…I was incredibly proud to represent the community. The emotions I am feeling are hard to put into words.”
Prior to thanking all those who have supported her during her reign, she closed with a play on the adage, “It takes a village to raise a child” by noting she believes “It take a county to raise a fair queen.”
Radio Personality Bob E. Day served as the master of ceremonies assisted by 2016 Clearfield County Fair Queen and the 2017 State Fair Queen Alternate Rachel Duke. Musical entertainment was provided by Heather Olson.
