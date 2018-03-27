REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech vocational-technical school renewed Monday night a special education contract with the DuBois Area School district for the 2018-2019 school year. The Jeff Tech joint operating committee approved the contract by a unanimous vote.
According to the meeting’s agenda, Jeff Tech will pay the DASD an amount equal to what it receives through the Perkins grant, a state-sponsored funding program for technical education. The DASD will divide any remaining special education costs among the four districts whose students attend Jeff Tech.
Committee members also unanimously approved a three-year agreement between Jeff Tech and Cross IT Services, of Greenville, Pa., for $3,530. According to the school, the contract will save it $910 compared to the one-year contract.
In personnel matters, the committee moved to hire Michael Keener on as instructor for the school’s new diesel mechanics program. Keener’s responsibilities included instruction in the fields of medium/heavy vehicle and truck technology.
The diesel mechanic program, which will roll out in the 2018-2019 school year, brings the number of certified technical education programs at Jeff Tech to 14 to the tune of $97,000. Jeff Tech Business Manager Sherry Hasselman said Monday that, according to state labor statistics, over 200 jobs in the diesel mechanics field are thought to be available throughout Pennsylvania’s north central region.
