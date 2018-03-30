DuBOIS — Works of art created by Jeff Tech vocational-technical students were delivered yesterday at the Winkler Gallery for an art show slated for April.
The event will be the second this year to showcase pieces created by students from different programs during a month-long art celebration in January.
Art Teacher Angela Dragich said she was taking more than 100 of her students’ creations to the Winkler Gallery Thursday.
Dragich said there are 127 students enrolled in Jeff Tech’s art program, and 25 involved in the school’s art club.
The art celebration the school held in January, however, was open to the entire school. The show will feaure, for example, sculptures created by students in Jeff Tech’s collision repair program.
“I just like showcasing what our whole school has to offer,” Dragich said.
Other works include two-dimensional renderings done in paint and in pencil. The most labored-over pieces, Dragich said, would be the works several students created in the pointillistic style.
Pointilism consists of images illustrated through groups of different colored dots. Some students created pointillistic paintings, Dragich said, while others were created using a mix of different mediums that took nearly a quarter of the school year to complete.
Dragich added that the school is very lucky to have been able to hold a second art show for the second year in a row. In years previous, only one had been held.
Earlier this week, a host of art students presented to Jeff Tech’s joint-operating committee their achievements from the past year. Highlights included window painting projects organized in Reynoldsville and Brookville that saw students decorate the storefronts of downtown businesses.
