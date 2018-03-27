REYNOLDSVILLE — Students in Jeff Tech’s drafting and engineer program will soon enjoy pizza compliments of the Morningside Cemetery. The cemetery’s caretakers recently donated a $50 gift card to Main Street Pizza to thank a student for making them a series of cement stamps.
Cemetery Superintendent Jeff Cedar said the stamps will be used to number concrete corner posts that will be placed in the cemetery this summer for lot identification. He said the two sets of numeric stamps were made with a 3D printer and should “work fine” with wet concrete.
“We appreciate what they did for us,” Cedor said of Jeff Tech. “Hopefully if we need something in the future, we can work with them some more.”
Members of the Jeff Tech vocational-technical school’s joint-operating committee unanimously accepted the donation and others at a regular Monday night meeting. Two monetary donations were made out to a childcare program the school is attempting to launch.
That program would offer in-house childcare services for students with children. Further details on the program have not yet been made available.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles of Punxsutawney made a donation in the amount of $250, while the FOE of Sykesville donated $500.
