BROOKVILLE — Construction projects – including two county bridges and three municipalities – highlighted the recent Jefferson County Commissioners meeting.
The commissioners awarded a bid for the rehabilitation of two bridges – JC No. 19 and No. 31 – to CriLon Corporation, of Somerset, Pa., who was the low bidder at $285,390.15.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said, “These two bridges were identified during routine bridge inspections to be needing rehab.” One bridge (#19) is lsocated in Beaver Township and carries Ames Road over Ferguson Run while the other bridge (#31) is located in Snyder Township and carries Fermantown Road over Little Toby Creek. Pisarcik said that there were six bids in all, with the highest at $737,587.
Three municipalities were approved for 2017 Community Development Block Grant funding. These included a street improvement project in Big Run, a storm sewer improvement project in Sykesville and the second phase of a street improvement project in Punxsutawney.
Big Run was approved for $76,306 in CDBG funding for the Smyers Street Improvement Project. Of that total, $13,000 is for engineering services. The project includes the paving of Smyers Street from the intersection with Kunst Street to the end of Smyers Street.
Sykesville will receive $145,806 in CDBG funding for its Roosevelt Street Storm Sewer Improvement Project. Of that total, $20,000 is for engineering services. The project is along Roosevelt and Cleveland streets. The Roosevelt Street area has historical drainage problems including flooding, street washouts, basement flooding and backups and driveway and yard erosion. New rock-lined channels, storm sewer piping, precast concrete inlets and machine bituminous curb with interconnections to the existing storm sewer on Van Woert Street will be installed.
Punxsutawney will receive $93,743 in CDBG funding for its Clark Terrace Street Improvement Project Phase II. Of that total, $13,500 is for engineering services. The project is located at the intersection of Clark Terrace and Ridge Avenue on Route 119. Deteriorating sections of the existing retaining wall will be removed and reconstructed with a ready rock block retaining wall with stone and pipe draining system behind the wall and a new concrete sidewalk.
The commissioners also granted several requests presented by the Hotel Tax Committee. The committee requested $2,000 each for the Coolspring Power Museum for marketing and for the Brookville Laurel Festival for marketing, as well as $1,020 for the Hotel Tax Committee to pay for commercials for three months at $340 per month.
