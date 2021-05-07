Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announces his bid for re-election.
Burkett gives credit to his team who have worked with him, including Assistant DA Kris Carlini, county detectives Jeff Lee and Dave Ray, Victim Advocate Michelle Fusco, Honey Dusch, Cindy Barch and Linda Knapp.
“We operate with one of the smallest attorney staffs in the state and that poses monumental challenges when considering our case load which has increased year after year,” Burkett said. “My staff is all committed to the cause of bringing justice and doing right.”
Burkett also points to Western PA CARES for Kids, the child advocacy center he founded in 2008 as a tremendous “bright spot in our county. Pat Berger and our team at CARES are so committed to the child abuse victims that we serve there. They have worked so hard to foster cooperation between agencies and bring about outstanding child abuse investigations. My heart is just full of pride at what has been accomplished there and for the justice that has been served for these innocent victims of child abuse.”
According to his announcement, there have been several large victories in Burkett’s most recent term. While working closely with the Attorney General’s Office, he and his team brought down a large, interstate methamphetamine trafficking network in the 2018 “Snail Mail” case. Dozens of people were arrested and held accountable. “I had the honor of co-trying the case against the two men who were at the very top of this distribution scheme that sent many pounds of this poison into our area. We convicted them both of all charges. . . They will never poison our communities again and, for that, I am very thankful,” he said.
There has also been victories against drug traffickers, according to his announcement. Using technology and witness accounts, Burkett and his team sent a Reynoldsville heroin dealer to state prison and was able to get a conviction and lengthy sentence against a Philadelphia drug dealer. Other highlights include prosecutions of two CNAs at a local nursing home for physical elder abuse and a high profile case against the owner and operator of Brookville Behavioral Health for child sexual abuse.
“We work cases to the bone believing that work on the front end of cases will bring great rewards at the end. Our process is the worst enemy of a guilty suspect and the best friend to an innocent one,” he said.
“I think now, more than ever, it is important that Jefferson County continues to have a conservative, principled, experienced, proven prosecutor as its chief law enforcement officer,” Burkett said. “In the last year, on the national stage, we saw what happens when prosecutors abdicate their rightful function, look the other way, and fail to hold people accountable for lawless acts. I am very thankful for our way of life here in rural, western Pennsylvania, and I am humbled at the opportunities that I get to help people enjoy their lives here. I want to continue to do my part to preserve this way of life that is so precious to us.”
Burkett and his wife, Carrie, have three children, attend and serve at First Baptist Church in DuBois, and help out with several community organizations including Western PA CARES for Kids and Women at the Well Ministries.