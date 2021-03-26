BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair Authority is moving ahead with preparations for the 2021 Jefferson County Fair, to be held the week of July 18 to 24.
At its March meeting, the board voted to bring back the popular Bar C Ranch petting zoo as one of the main attractions on the midway. Plans are also being made for this year’s royalty contests, with details to be announced soon.
Board members announced that the contracts for vendors are being updated, and will be in the mail in a short time. Letters to sponsors will also be mailed.
Reports were also given on upcoming activities at the fairgrounds, including the Renegade Monster Truck Tour, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The show will feature more than two hours of entertainment for the entire family. More details about the show and purchasing tickets are available on the fair’s website, www.jeffcofair.com.
In other action:
The board will submit the name of Beth Rafferty to the county commissioners for appointment to the fair board. She will fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Janet Douthit last year.
Named as authorized board members to sign all checks were Wayne Jackson, president; Stefany Alexander, vice president; Toni Facchine, treasurer; and Jim Grant, secretary.
The authority set the date of Saturday, Oct. 16, for the Fall Fling, with details to be announced as plans are finalized. This will be the 20th year for the fair’s annual fundraiser.
The board voted to move ahead with its plan to build an addition to the community stage, even though bids for materials were higher than had been budgeted. The room will be used as a dressing room for contestants during the royalty pageants, and will be available for use during other events on the community stage. Members believe the room will be “a great addition to the community stage.”
The next meeting of the finance committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Both meetings will be held in the conference room of the Conservation Building.